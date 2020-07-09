Indiana coronavirus updates: Latest US, world numbers

Updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus for Monday, Sept. 7, 2020:

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.27 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 7 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been nearly 189,000 deaths and more than 2.3 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 27.1 million confirmed cases with more than 889,000 deaths and 18.1 million recoveries.

India now 2nd behind US in virus cases amid economic pain

India’s increasing coronavirus caseload has made the Asian giant the world's second-worst-hit country behind the United States.

The rise comes as India's efforts to head off economic disaster gain urgency. The Delhi Metro rapid transit system resumed operations Monday after five months, with riders required to wear masks and follow other social distancing.