Indiana coronavirus updates: IMS mass vaccine clinic concludes Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, March 8.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 28.99 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 2:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 525,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 116.84 million confirmed cases with more than 2.59 million deaths and 66.13 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IMS mass vaccine clinic concludes Monday

A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will vaccinate 4,200 people a day for four days.

Monday is the fourth and final day of vaccinations at IMS.

Public health officials say the arrival of Johnson & Johnson's new vaccine made mass vaccinations possible.

The demand for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is greater than expected. Appointments filled up so quickly, health officials added a fourth day. That day then filled up before it was officially publicized.

The vaccination clinic at IMS runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. but again, you must already have an appointment scheduled.

Fauci: COVID-19 variant discovered in New York not widespread yet, but White House taking it 'very seriously'

Dr. Anthony Fauci again cautioned the public about a new coronavirus variant that has been seen in the New York City area and is "spreading pretty efficiently," the nation's top infectious disease expert said.

On a conference call with reporters Sunday, New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised the state's vaccine rollout so far, even mentioning success where the state has tried out 24/7 vaccine sites. But, as New York decides to loosen restrictions on certain mitigation behaviors to curb the spread of the coronavirus, this new variant could prove to be a challenge.

As the Associated Press reported on Friday, Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York had decided to let up on restrictions regarding private gatherings, making way for some public performances which had been banned for almost a year, with authorities citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not widespread yet, but it seems to be spreading pretty efficiently through the New York City, metropolitan area,” Anthony Fauci tells @margbrennan about a new COVID-19 variant swirling in NYC, showing resistance to antibody treatments and vaccine. pic.twitter.com/nlukqVjUsx — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 7, 2021

This came after reports that the Biden administration was taking the newly discovered COVID-19 variant in the New York City metropolitan area "very seriously," according to Dr. Fauci earlier this month. According to a CNBC report, Fauci said experts had found that the new virus strain most likely originated in the city's Washington Heights neighborhood, which is in the upper end of Manhattan.

Fauci confirmed that the variant has spread to other boroughs in the city, but said Sunday on CBS that it isn't "widespread yet." He did confirm on CBS's "Face The Nation" that the variant is showing a resistance to antibody treatments and vaccines.

As the New York Times reported, researchers are calling the new strain B.1.526, and say its spread through New York City has been rapid. Experts say the mutation it carries has the possibility of weakening the effectiveness of vaccines.