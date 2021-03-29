Indiana coronavirus updates: Fauci says its 'conceivable' to send unvaccinated children to summer camps, playgrounds

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, March 29, 2021.

Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 30.26 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 549,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 127.11 million confirmed cases with more than 2.78 million deaths and 72.06 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Fauci says its 'conceivable' to send unvaccinated children to summer camps, playgrounds

In an interview on CBS's "Face The Nation," Dr. Anthony Fauci said at the current pace of vaccinations, the rate of COVID-19 infections per day will likely reach a "much lower level."

"If we get into the summer and you have a considerable percentage of the- of the population vaccinated and the level in the community gets below that plateau that's worrying me and my colleagues in public health, it is conceivable that you would have a good degree of flexibility during the summer, even with the children, with things like camps," Fauci said. "We don't know that for sure, but I think that's an aspirational goal that we should go for."

If the US continues on its current vaccine trajectory, “it’s conceivable” that parents might be able to send kids to summer camps or go to the playground, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @margbrennan as families eye a return to "normal" this summer pic.twitter.com/JFbqqdKsNt — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021

Fauci has previously said elementary-aged children will likely not get vaccinated until early 2022.

Fauci stressed that children can still get infected and should continue wearing masks when interacting with groups from multiple households.

"If the adults are vaccinated and you're in the home with your child, you don't need to wear a mask and you can have physical contact," Fauci said.

Former CDC director says he believes COVID-19 originated in Wuhan lab

Former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield on Friday told CNN that he believes the coronavirus "escaped" from a lab in Wuhan, China, but other health officials like the World Health Organization and infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci disagree.

The former official told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta that he also believes that the virus began being transmitted in September or October 2019, without giving any evidence to support his theory. Redfield currently serves as a senior adviser to Maryland's Governor Larry Hogan.

“That’s my own view. It’s only an opinion. I’m allowed to have opinions now,” said Redfield, who served as the CDC director from 2018 until former President Donald Trump left office.

He continued to explain his opinion about how COVID-19 originated, "I’m of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathology in Wuhan was from a laboratory — escaped. Other people don’t believe that. That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out.”

He added: "I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human. And at that moment in time, the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human to human transmission."

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday addressed Redfield's comments during a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing. He noted that if the virus had escaped from a lab, it would mean "that it essentially entered the outside human population already well adapted to humans."

"However, the alternative explanation, which most public health individuals go by, is that this virus was actually circulating in China, likely in Wuhan, for a month or more before they were clinically recognized at the end of December of 2019," Fauci said.

He continued: "If that were the case, the virus clearly could have adapted itself to a greater efficiency of transmissibility over that period of time up to and at the time it was recognized."