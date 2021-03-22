Indiana coronavirus updates: Hoosiers 40 and older eligible for vaccine starting Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, March 21, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoosiers 40 and older eligible for vaccine starting Monday

Indiana authorities are adding residents between the ages of 40 and 44 to those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 22. Indiana had previously limited vaccines to those 45 years old and older.

Appointments for those between the ages of 40 and 44 will become available starting Monday. Eligible Indiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 211.

Health care workers, long-term care residents, first responders and educators up to grade 12, along with other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers, are also eligible to sign up to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 450 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging, or AARP.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.81 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 542,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 123.15 million confirmed cases with more than 2.71 million deaths and 69.77 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

White House Easter Egg roll canceled again

The White House will not be hosting an in-person Easter Egg Roll for the second year in a row, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHHA also revealed Friday the official 2021 White House Easter Eggs. One design features President Biden's dogs, Champ and Major.

The official set, now available for purchase online, also includes a design of an Easter bunny wearing a face mask, along with the president and first lady's signatures.