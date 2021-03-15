Indiana coronavirus updates: State adding educators and support staff to COVID-19 eligibility beginning Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, March 15.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

State adding educators and support staff to COVID-19 eligibility beginning Monday

The Indiana State Department of Health is opening up its vaccine registration to educators and support staff beginning Monday.

Here are the eligible groups:

Teachers and staff in pre-K through high school, child care centers, Head Start and Early Start programs

Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers

Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors and counselors

Administration staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers

Indiana had been relying on the federal pharmacy program to help get all teachers vaccinated. Despite previous calls by President Joe Biden to vaccinate teachers, Indiana has kept an age-based approach to eligibility targeting Hoosiers most likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19. Under the federal pharmacy program, teachers could only get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Meijer, Walmart and Kroger pharmacies. They will now be able to register at the state locations as well.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 534,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 119.84 million confirmed cases with more than 2.65 million deaths and 67.87 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indiana veterans eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday

Veteran Health Indiana will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine this week at Bloomington, Indy West, Martinsville, Shelbyville, Terre Haute, Wakeman and West Lafayette VA clinics.

Veterans 18 and older who are enrolled with VA health care can call 317-988-4899, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to schedule a vaccine appointment. They can chose to get the vaccine at their local community VA clinic or at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center.

The clinics will be using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To enroll in VA health care, new patients should contact the Indianapolis VA Medical Center's Health Benefits Unit at 317-988-4310 or enroll online here.

Fauci says Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he wishes former President Donald Trump would use his popularity among Republicans to persuade his followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a round of interviews on the morning news shows, the government's top infectious disease expert lamented polling showing that Trump supporters are more likely to refuse to get vaccinated, saying politics needs to be separated from “commonsense, no-brainer” public health measures.

Fauci said it would be a “game changer” for the country’s vaccine efforts if the former president used his “incredible influence” among Republicans.

“If he came out and said, ‘Go and get vaccinated. It’s really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country,’ it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him,” Fauci told “Fox News Sunday.”