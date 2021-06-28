Indiana coronavirus updates: State reports 25K more fully vaccinated, 132 new cases

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, June 28, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amish put faith in God's will and herd immunity over vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccination drive is falling far behind in the deeply religious and conservative Amish communities across the U.S.

The Amish don't have any religious beliefs that forbid them from getting vaccines. But experts say their mistrust of the government and wariness about preventive medicine are fueling the low rates.

Another factor they say is the widespread skepticism in the rural places where the Amish live. Public health officials are trying to combat that. They've put up billboards, posters and reached out to bishops in Amish churches. But that has done little to increase vaccinations among the Amish.

Noblesville giving $1,000 to $2,000 bonuses to city workers

Another local government in Hamilton County plans to give virus-related bonuses to city employees.

Firefighters and police officers in Noblesville will receive $2,000 each while other workers will get $1,000. The money will come from Noblesville's share of federal aid for the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamilton County gave $3,000 to each of its workers.

Mayor Chris Jensen says police and firefighters are getting larger bonuses because they were more at risk of getting COVID-19. He predicts people will spend a lot of the money locally.

State reports 25K more fully vaccinated, 132 new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 25,283 more Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday morning. Indiana now has 2,801,534 people who have been fully vaccinated, and another 2,790,926 people who have received the first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series.

ISDH reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 since the last published count on Friday. Indiana's total number of residents who died from the virus now stands at 13,412. An additional 424 people are considered "probable" deaths because they died with COVID-19 symptoms but had no positive test on record.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis closing vaccine clinic

After more than six months and nearly 65,000 doses, Franciscan Health announced Monday its Indianapolis vaccine clinic will close Wednesday, June 30. The health care system will continue to offer the vaccine to physicians' patients.

Mobile vaccination clinics this week in central Indiana

Wednesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Madison County:

Ivy Tech, Anderson

815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013

Fayette County:

Ivy Tech, Connersville

717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331

Wednesday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Thursday-Friday (3 p.m. – 9 p.m.):

Monroe County:

Monroe County Fair

5700 W. Airport Rd., Bloomington, IN 47403

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Pop-up vaccine clinics set for Monday in Marion Co.

The Marion County Public Health Department just announced three pop-up vaccination clinics for Monday, June 28. Vaccinations are free and no appointment is needed.

“We continue to make great strides in reducing the impact of COVID-19, but the pandemic is not yet over,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “We appreciate community partners stepping up to host COVID-19 clinics such as these as we work to reach even more people with the life-saving benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

June 28 vaccination locations:

Harry & Izzy’s

153 S. Illinois Street

Indianapolis/Downtown

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered; Ages 18+ eligible

Hourly drawing for a Harry & Izzy’s gift card, in partnership with the Minority Health Coalition of Marion County

Harry & Izzy’s

4050 E. 82nd Street

Indianapolis/North

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered; Ages 18+ eligible

Hourly drawing for a Harry & Izzy’s gift card, in partnership with the Minority Health Coalition of Marion County

Castleton United Methodist Church

7101 N. Shadeland Ave.

Indianapolis

2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered; Ages 12+ eligible

Families are encouraged to visit the Castleton United Methodist Church pop-up location, where Pfizer vaccines will be available. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for children ages 12-17. All vaccines offered are approved for adults 18 and older.

Marion Co. vaccination incentives continue through July 2

Any Marion County resident who gets vaccinated at one of the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics or pop-up locations through July 2 will be entered to win a selection of prizes donated by generous community partners. Daily drawings will be held for smaller items, with the winners of the larger items to be randomly selected following July 2.

Prizes include:

A package of two Indianapolis Colts season tickets with a signed Peyton Manning rookie jersey

Two Half-Season Indiana Pacers ticket packages, each also including a signed Domantas Sabonis 2020 All-Star jersey

Indianapolis Indians clubhouse tickets and a jersey

Tickets to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

A gift basket from the Indianapolis Zoo that includes a free membership

Fun cards for pool admission at Indy Parks

More information is posted at marionhealth.org/vaccinateindy.

Those with unanswered questions or concerns about the vaccine can call the health department vaccine hotline at 317-221-2100 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus or ourshot.in.gov.

Australia battles several clusters in new pandemic phase

Australia is battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days.

Sydney in the east and Darwin in the north were locked down on Monday. Perth in the west made masks compulsory for three days and warned a lockdown could follow after a resident tested positive after visiting Sydney more than a week ago. Brisbane and Canberra have or will soon make wearing masks compulsory.

Australia has been relatively successful in containing clusters throughout the pandemic, registering less than 31,000 cases since the pandemic began. But the new clusters have highlighted the nation’s slow vaccine rollout with only 5% of the population fully vaccinated.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.62 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 603,960 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 180.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.92 million deaths. More than 2.89 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.