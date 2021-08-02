Indiana coronavirus updates: Statewide school quarantine changes go into effect Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Feb. 8.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statewide school quarantine changes go into effect Monday

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced school quarantine changes on Wednesday during his weekly news conference on Indiana's fight against COVID-19.

The following changes go into effect Monday, Feb. 8 for students having close contact with someone who is COVID-positive:

Rules no longer require quarantine or contact tracing if students and teachers remain at least 3 feet apart and are wearing a mask at all times in the classroom.

Quarantine rules still apply to exposures that occur at lunch, athletics, band or choir or any other school setting, or if teachers and students have removed their masks.

"Data from individual schools in the state and across the U.S. indicate that it is rare for student infections to occur from exposure in the classroom while all parties are masked. That data shows only three to five percent of infections occur in classrooms," said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner.

Here are the updated quarantine options:

14-day quarantine (still the safest option)

10-day quarantine if student in close contact never developed symptoms and wears a mask at all times when returning to school

Seven-day quarantine if a negative PCR nasal swab test is conducted on days five, six, or seven, or a negative rapid antigen test upon return to school on day 8

The final decision on which quarantine options to use will be up to the schools.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 27 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 463,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 106.15 million confirmed cases with more than 2.31 million deaths and 59.17 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Fishers summer camp registration opens to Fishers residents Monday morning

Registration for Fishers residents for the 2021 summer camp lineup, which includes 32 camps for kids ages 4 to 14, opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8. Non-resident registration opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. You can find the full list of camp dates and registration by clicking here.

This year's COVID-19 camp procedures include: