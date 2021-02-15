Indiana coronavirus updates: Average new US virus cases below 100K for 1st time in months

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Feb. 15.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 27.63 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 2 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 485,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 108.81 million confirmed cases with more than 2.39 million deaths and 61.06 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Average new US virus cases below 100K for 1st time in months

Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections was well above 200,000 for much of December and went to roughly 250,000 in January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University, as the pandemic came roaring back after it had been tamed in some places over the summer.

New: Vaccine numbers are up, #COVID19 cases, hospitalizations & deaths are down. The number of daily cases remain higher than the first 2 peaks of the pandemic. We are making progress. Don’t let your guard (and masks) down. See more: https://t.co/F4bAyObDp1. pic.twitter.com/oLbZskwXAH — CDC (@CDCgov) February 12, 2021

That average dropped below 100,000 on Friday for the first time since Nov. 4. It stayed below 100,000 on Saturday.

“We are still at about 100,000 cases a day. We are still at around 1,500 to 3,500 deaths per day. The cases are more than two-and-a-half-fold times what we saw over the summer,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “It’s encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they’re coming down from an extraordinarily high place.”

Indianapolis Public Library branches to reopen Monday

With the improving COVID-19 numbers in Marion County, all Indianapolis Public Library branches will return to fall 2020 service levels beginning Monday, Feb. 15. That means visitors will be able to visit the branches, browse shelves, pick up orders and do self-checkout.

During this time, all branches will have a one-hour limit once capacity is reached.

Patrons may also take personal laptops into branches for internet access.

Masks and social distancing will still be required.

Click here for more information.

Fishers summer camp registration opens Monday for non-residents

Registration for non-Fishers residents for the 2021 summer camp lineup, which includes 32 camps for kids ages 4 to 14, opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.

Registration opened for Fishers residents Monday, Feb. 8.

You can find the full list of camp dates and register by clicking here.

This year's COVID-19 camp procedures include: