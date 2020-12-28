Indiana coronavirus updates: CVS Health to begin administering vaccine in Indiana on Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Dec. 28.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

CVS Health to begin administering vaccine in Indiana on Monday

CVS Health will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities in Indiana on Monday, December 28.

CVS Health will administer vaccines at 1,000 nursing and assisted living facilities across the state, with the potential for 140,000 Hoosier patients getting access to the vaccine.

Last week, CVS Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities in 12 states.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 19.13 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 333,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 80.76 million confirmed cases with more than 1.76 million deaths and 45.67 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

CDC requiring travelers from UK to US to have negative COVID-19 test

Starting Monday, Dec. 28, all travelers flying to the United States from the United Kingdom will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their flight.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new coronavirus testing requirement last Thursday.

The measure is being taken to curb the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus that has surfaced in the U.K. and appears to be more transmissible than other strains. The move stops short of an outright ban on flights from the U.K., which other countries have implemented.

Passengers will be required to get a viral test -- meaning one that can detect current coronavirus infections -- within three days before their flight from the U.K. to the U.S., the CDC said. Travelers will be required to provide written proof of the result to their airline. Both PCR and antigen tests will be allowed.

President Trump signs massive funding bill into law, includes $600 stimulus checks

President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday, days after his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Trump announced the signing in a statement Sunday night that spoke of his frustrations with the COVID-19 relief for including only $600 checks to most Americans instead of the $2,000 that his fellow Republicans rejected. He also complained about what he considered unnecessary spending by the government at large. But Trump’s eleventh-hour objections created turmoil because lawmakers had thought he was supportive of the bill, which had been negotiated for months with White House input.

“I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed,” Trump said in the statement.

While the president insisted he would send Congress “a redlined version” with items to be removed under the rescission process, those are merely suggestions to Congress. The bill, as signed, would not necessarily be changed.

US coronavirus cases top 19 million mark

The U.S. has now topped 19 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.

America exceeded that mark on Sunday, just six days after it reached 18 million. The nation’s case numbers have more than doubled in less than two months.

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. also have been rising, and now total more than 332,000. That’s more than one death for every 1,000 Americans. The U.S. population as of Saturday was about 331 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.