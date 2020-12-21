Indiana coronavirus updates: Biden to receive vaccine Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Dec. 21.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden to receive vaccine Monday

President-elect Joe Biden will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Last week, Biden said that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, advised him to get the vaccine “sooner than later.” Biden has said that he wants to keep front-line health care workers and vulnerable people as the top priority as the vaccine is rolled out throughout the country.

But he’s also noted the importance of him getting the vaccine publicly to build confidence among Americans to get vaccinated.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take," Biden said.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., all were given doses Friday.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 17.84 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 317,000 deaths in the United States.

Worldwide, there have been more than 76.79 million confirmed cases with more than 1.69 million deaths and 43.27 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Marion County holiday COVID-19 testing

The Marion County Public Health Department will still be testing for COVID-19 this week except on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Dec. 31, all drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered by MCPHD will take place in the east parking lot of its main location at 3838 N. Rural St.

Testing will be by appointment only.

Dates and hours:

Dec. 21-22: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 23: 9 a.m.-Noon

Dec. 24-25: Closed

Dec. 28-30: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9 a.m.-Noon

Jan. 1: Closed