Indiana coronavirus updates: IU Health postponing 50% of elective surgeries among COVID-19 surge

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 38.79 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 637,500 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 216.37 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.5 million deaths. More than 5.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

ISDH hosting vaccine clinic in Cicero this week

The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting a drive-thru clinic at Red Bridge Park in Cicero Monday through Wednesday this week.

The clinic is open between noon and 8 p.m. each day and will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

You don't need an appointment.

IU Health postponing 50% of elective surgeries among COVID-19 surge

Indiana University Health will be performing fewer elective surgeries as COVID-19 numbers surge in the state.

The hospital network announced it is temporarily suspending half of all inpatient elective surgeries systemwide, starting Monday Aug. 30. IU Health said the move is necessary to take some of the pressure off of staff and also to reserve inpatient rooms for those in more urgent need of care.