Indiana coronavirus updates: Westfield Washington Schools mask mandate begins Monday; FDA could give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westfield Washington Schools mask mandate begins Monday

All students and staff at Westfield Washington Schools are required to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Monday, Aug. 23.

The mask mandate was supposed to begin Wednesday, Aug. 18 but was delayed to Monday.

Masked or unmasked students will still be considered close contacts if they are within 3 feet of someone, for 15 minutes or more, who test positive.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 37.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 am. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 628,500 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 211.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.43 million deaths. More than 4.92 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Avon Schools to consider mask mandate for all schools at school board meeting Monday

The superintendent of the Avon Community School Corporation has asked the district's school board to consider requiring masks for all students as rising coronavirus cases and quarantines impede the district's efforts in the classroom.

Last week, the school board voted to require masks at elementary and intermediate schools, where coronavirus cases and quarantines had been the most prevalent.

Superintendent Dr. Scott M. Wyndham wrote a letter to families Saturday, Aug. 21, highlighting rising coronavirus cases and quarantines in the district's middle schools and high school.

Wyndham is recommending the district require masks for all students Pre-K through high school. He says the number of quarantines is hindering the district's ability to function and teach its students.

Wyndham said he provided this data to the district school board, along with his recommendation that masks be required at all schools. The board will discuss whether additional changes to the district's protocols are necessary during its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

To allow for social distancing, Monday’s school board meeting will take place in the auditorium at Avon Middle School South. Wyndham said the meeting is open to the public, but there won't be an opportunity for public comment.

Reports: FDA could give Pfizer COVID vaccine full approval Monday

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose coronavirus vaccine this week, according to multiple reports.

Right now, both the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine all currently have emergency use authorization from the FDA, a mechanism that allows for the use of non-FDA approved medical products when, "there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives," according to the FDA.

According to a report from Politico, the incoming approval would affect all adults 16 and older. White House officials who've spoken to Politico say they hope the approval will kickstart a surge in vaccination rates, as many have said they would be more likely to get the shot if it were fully FDA approved.

The New York Times has reported that the administration was aiming to push the approval through on Friday, Aug. 20, but still had a lot of paperwork to get through. While the full approval of at least one of the current COVID-19 vaccines has been widely considered to be forthcoming, there was far from an expected date. According to New York Times sources, the administration had set an internal goal to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Labor Day.