Indiana coronavirus updates: Several local school districts to begin mask mandates on Monday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several central Indiana school districts to begin mask mandates on Monday

Several school districts will require masks to be worn indoors starting Monday, Aug. 16 due to spiking COVID-19 cases.

Carmel, Hamilton Southeastern, and Noblesville schools in Hamilton County all sent messages Friday afternoon notifying students, staff, and parents of the changes.

In Marion County, Lawrence Township and Pike schools will also mandate masks indoors starting Aug. 16. The school board for MSD of Lawrence Township agreed to the new policy during a public meeting Friday. The requirement is in effect for all students, staff and visitors who enter a district facility, regardless of their vaccination status.

Wayne Township schools began requiring face masks for anyone indoors on school property or in school buses on Aug. 11.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 36.67 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 621,600 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 207.14 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.36 million deaths. More than 4.58 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans.

Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated people to get their shots, calling them “sitting ducks” for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up.

“This is going very steeply upward with no signs of having peaked out,” he said.

Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated may be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. “almost daily” as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

Israel has been offering a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who were already vaccinated more than five months ago.

No U.S. decision has been made because cases here so far still indicate that people remain highly protected from COVID-19, including the delta variant, after receiving the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna regimen or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

But U.S. health officials made clear Sunday they are preparing for the possibility that the time for boosters may come sooner than later.