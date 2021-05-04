Indiana coronavirus updates: IPS returning to full in-person learning Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, April 5, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

IPS returning to full in-person learning Monday

Indianapolis Public Schools is returning to full in-person learning on Monday, April 5.

The district alerted parents to the change on March 5.

The district said, after getting updated guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department, middle and high school students on the hybrid model will be able to return to a full-time schedule at their schools.

Students doing remote learning will be able to opt back in to in-person learning and wound have needed to notify the school directly by March 12. Parents who choose in-person learning can switch their child to remote learning at any time during the remainder of the school year.

Families who remain in remote learning or that opt-in for remote learning by March 12 will be required to remain there for the remainder of the school year.

In January, students in Pre-K through sixth grade, except for sixth graders on a middle school schedule, returned to a full in-person schedule at school. Sixth graders on a middle school schedule, along with students in grades 7-12, were on a hybrid in-person learning schedule.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 30.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 555,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 131.21 million confirmed cases with more than 2.85 million deaths and 74.42 million recoveries.

Indianapolis Rental Assistance Program reopening Monday

Indianapolis will reopen applications for the Rental Assistance Program on Monday, April 5. It comes as the CDC announced the federal eviction moratorium would be extended through June.

"The Rental Assistance Program has already aided thousands of Indianapolis families in their time of need," Mayor Joe Hogsett said on March 29. "Today's announcement will extend resources to thousands more, helping reduce a major economic stressor and boosting housing stability."