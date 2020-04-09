Indiana coronavirus updates: Latest US, world numbers; Marion County bars, nightclubs to reopen Tuesday

Latest updates on the coronavirus for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.15 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 4 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been nearly 187,000 deaths and 2.26 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 26.3 million confirmed cases with nearly 869,000 deaths and more than 17.5 million recoveries.

Marion County bars, nightclubs can reopen Tuesday at limited capacity

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine provided an overview of Marion County COVID-19 data, as well as updates on a few aspects of the current restrictions.

Hogsett confirmed the road closures for the dine-out program, which includes Mass Ave and Broad Ripple Avenue, will end after Labor Day.

Public health officials continue to encourage businesses and restaurants to arrange for outdoor dining and seating, weather permitting.

Hogsett said there is no financially feasible way to permanently close downtown streets that are in parking meter zones.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, bars and nightclubs will be permitted to reopen at 25 percent capacity and up to 50 percent capacity if outdoor seating is used. The bars and nightclubs must close by midnight.

Customers at bars and nightclubs must be seated at tables with no more than six people per table. Bar-top seating will continue to be closed.