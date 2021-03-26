Indiana coronavirus updates: Mobile vaccine clinic begins Friday on Indy's east side

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, March 26, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 30.07 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 546,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 125.51 million confirmed cases with more than 2.75 million deaths and 71.1 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Mobile vaccine clinic begins Friday on Indy's east side

The Indiana State Department of Health is partnering with IU Health to host a mobile vaccine clinic at a church on the east side of Indianapolis on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27.

Vaccinations will take place at Eastern Star Church's Care Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The vaccine clinic will be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Due to high demand, all vaccine slots are already filled for both days.

ISDH will host more mobile vaccine clinics in traditionally underserved communities on yet-to-be-determined dates:

Light of the World Christian Church, New Era Church, Greater Shepherd Baptist Church, Providence AME Church and Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, in partnership with IU Health

The Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis, in partnership with Eli Lilly

Riverside Park, in partnership with Eli Lilly & Flanner House

Mass vaccine clinic at Notre Dame begins Friday

The Indiana State Department of Health is hosting three mass vaccination clinics to help get as many qualifying Hoosiers vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination clinics will be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The third vaccination clinic takes place at the Compton Ice Arena at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. each day.

All clinics require advance registration through ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. No walk-ups will be permitted.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg hosted mass vaccination clinics earlier this month.

IMS will host more mass vaccination clinics in April as Hoosiers 16 years old and older will be eligible to get vaccinated beginning March 31.

Pfizer begins COVID-19 vaccine trial for children as young as 6 months

Pfizer has launched a pediatric trial to determine the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 11 years old.

The first children enrolled in the global study have already received their first dose, Pfizer announced on Thursday.

The company intends to initially test the vaccine at three different dosages during a Phase 1/2 trial involving 144 participants, Reuters reported. The trial will also look into what is the proper dosing level for three separate age groups: children ages 5 to 11 years, 2 to 5 years, and 6 months to 2 years.

By the time the trial finishes up Phase 3, Pfizer intends to enroll around 4,644 children in the U.S. and Europe.

Pfizer's vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the U.S. for Americans 16 and older.

Last week, Moderna announced it had started a Phase 2/3 study testing its vaccine for children under the age of 12. Moderna said it expects to enroll 6,750 children from the U.S. and Canada less than 12 years old for the study.

Johnson & Johnson is planning a trial for its single-dose vaccine in children ages 12 to 17, and has announced plans to test it on infants and even newborns, according to the New York Times.