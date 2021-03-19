Indiana coronavirus updates: CVS opens more vaccine appointments; Walmart hosting clinic for Washington Township staff Friday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, March 19, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

CVS opening more vaccine appointments Friday

CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Indiana resident as early as Sunday, March 21 at two CVS Pharmacy locations in Indianapolis and six others across Indiana.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses can be booked beginning Friday, March 19, as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

Eligible patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at 800-746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Right now, CVS Pharmacy locations are scheduling appointments in the following communities:

Indianapolis

Evansville

Fort Wayne

Lafayette

Noblesville

South Bend

As more supply becomes available CVS Health will expand to more store locations.

The Indiana retail sites are among more than 1,300 CVS Pharmacy locations across 35 states and Puerto Rico where the company is administering vaccines.

Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country, subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.

Walmart hosting clinic for Washington Township staff Friday

The Metropolitan School District of Washington Township is partnering with Walmart to help vaccinate more school staff.

Walmart will host a vaccination clinic at North Central High School on Friday, March 19 from noon until 8 p.m. The clinic will only be available to Washington Township staff.

Walmart will provide 500 doses for the clinic, then hold a second clinic on Friday, April 16 so staff members who attended the first can receive their second vaccination shots.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 539,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 121.8 million confirmed cases with more than 2.69 million deaths and 68.99 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

President Biden says US to hit goal of 100 million COVID shots on Friday

With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, officials announced on Thursday the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico.

The Biden administration announced the outlines of a plan to “loan” vaccines to Canada and Mexico even as the president announced that the U.S. is on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal “way ahead of schedule.”

“I’m proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met our goal," Biden said.

Ahead of Biden's remarks, the White House announced the U.S. is making plans to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first export of shots.