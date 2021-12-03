Indiana coronavirus updates: President Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, March 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.28 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 530,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 118.58 million confirmed cases with more than 2.63 million deaths and 67.14 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

President Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden used his first prime-time address Thursday night to announce his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and “begin to mark our independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July. He offered Americans fresh hope and appealed anew for their help.

Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden announced moves to speed vaccinations, including lifting eligibility qualifications, deploying an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and allowing more people — such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists — to deliver shots.

He is also directing more doses toward some 950 community health centers and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated closer to their homes.

Earlier Thursday, Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help defeat the virus, nurse the economy back to health and deliver direct aid to Americans in need. Some direct checks could begin arriving this weekend.

ISDH hosting mass vaccine clinic at Ivy Tech in southern Indiana this weekend

The Indiana State Department of Health is hosting another mass vaccination clinic to help get as many qualifying Hoosiers vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination clinics will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was recently approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration and has been shipped across the country.

The second vaccination clinic takes place at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. each day. Participants are asked to remain in their cars for the vaccine.

All clinics require advance registration through ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. No walk-ups will be permitted.