Indiana coronavirus updates: House Democrats urge Biden for recurring stimulus payments

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Jan. 29.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 25.76 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 433,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 101.47 million confirmed cases with more than 2.19 million deaths and 56.06 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

House Democrats urge Biden for recurring stimulus payments

More than 50 House members, led by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., are calling on President Joe Biden to go a step further with future coronavirus relief plans and to send recurring payments to Americans who most need them — specifically people who would spend the money immediately.

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package includes $1,400 for most Americans and their child dependents. It's facing resistance over the price tag from Republicans in Congress calling for breaking the plan into smaller chunks — something Biden and Democrats rejected Thursday.

Regardless of what happens with that plan, Omar and 55 co-signers in a letter to Biden said any future relief plans need to go further — namely with recurring payments for people who are most likely to spend the money immediately.

Omar did not put a dollar figure on how much the payments should be. She said the payments should continue until the economy recovers; prioritize those who need it most and will spend it quickest; include older dependents and those over the age of 16; and go to all immigrant workers, refugees and their families.

Butler men's basketball game moved from Friday to Saturday

Butler University's men's basketball game vs. Xavier at Hinkle Fieldhouse, originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29, has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 30.

The change was made due to additional COVID-related testing precautions.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets purchased originally for the Friday game will be valid for Saturday’s game. Fans can contact the Butler Ticket Office for a credit on their account or a refund if they are unable to use the tickets on Saturday.

State lawmakers are pushing to curb governors' coronavirus powers, like mask orders and shutdowns

State lawmakers around the U.S. are moving to curb the authority of governors and top health officials to impose emergency restrictions such as mask rules and business shutdowns.

The push is underway in such states as Arizona, Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Kentucky, Indiana and Pennsylvania, where legislators are seeking a constitutional amendment to strip the governor of many of his emergency powers.

State legislatures generally took on lesser roles after the pandemic hit, with many suspending work or adjourning. It has been governors or their top health officials who have set many of the policies — imposing mask mandates, limiting public gatherings and shutting down dine-in restaurants, gyms, hair salons and other businesses.

Lawmakers in more than half the states have filed bills this year to limit gubernatorial powers during the pandemic and other emergencies, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Most legislatures began their sessions this month.