Indiana coronavirus updates: State reports 3 deaths among vaccine recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 24.63 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 410,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 97.53 million confirmed cases with more than 2.09 million deaths and 53.77 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

State reports 3 deaths among vaccine recipients

Three people who received COVID-19 vaccinations have since passed away, state health officials said Thursday.

However, there is no evidence the shot played a role in any of the deaths.

“Each case involved a patient with significant underlying conditions that were actively affecting their health at the time they received the vaccine,” said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.

The announcement follows information out of Europe where at least 23 people died in Norway after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, according to CNN.

The country this week said there was no link between the vaccine and the deaths there. Of the patients who died, all were “people of advanced age, frail and have serious illnesses” the country’s health officials said.

Indiana waiting on federal supply before scheduling vaccinations for Hoosiers 65 and older

Gov. Holcomb and state leaders gave an update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts Thursday afternoon.

The state said it will continue to request as many vaccinations as it can from the federal government. The state is receiving around 80,000 doses weekly. Mass vaccine sites are still not necessary as the supply of vaccine is still limited.

The state has received a total of 736,000 doses of vaccine and that includes first and second doses. The state has administered 450,000 doses and has 286,000 doses of vaccines not yet administered. There are 270,000 first- and second-dose vaccination appointments scheduled. The state is limiting appointments to ensure the vaccine will be available when a patient arrives.

The state plans to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Hoosiers 65 and older. The state did not give a timeframe for when that will happen. It did say that because of the limited supply of vaccine it receives, it does not know when it will be able to open up vaccines to those 60 and older.

People can register to get a vaccine by clicking here or calling 2-1-1.

Japanese officials deny report Tokyo Olympics will be canceled

Japanese government officials are vehemently expressing that the Tokyo Olympics will go forward. That's despite a new report that indicates the government has privately concluded the Summer Games will need to be canceled due to the winter surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though Olympic and government officials are publicly saying the games are going to go on, they said the same thing this time last year right up until they postponed. And that was when the virus was just emerging.

British newspaper The Times, citing a senior member of Japan's ruling coalition, reported Thursday that the government is trying to find a way to make an announcement in a manner that can save face -- possibly by bidding for the 2032 Games.

“No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it’s too difficult,” the source said, according to The Times. “Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

The source told The Times that the winter surge of the coronavirus was the tipping point. Tokyo and other areas across the country will be under a state of emergency until at least Feb. 7.

In a statement Friday, the local organizing committee did not address directly The Times story, but said the Olympics were going forward and had the support of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

“All our delivery partners including the national government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the IOC and the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) are fully focused on hosting the games this summer,” the statement said.

“We hope that daily life can return to normal as soon as possible, and we will continue to make every effort to prepare for a safe and secure games.”

Managu Sakai, the deputy chief cabinet secretary and an ally of the prime minister, also shot down the story.

“There is no such fact and we clearly deny (the report),”he said.