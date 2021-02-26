Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County expected to give update Friday on in-person learning; House votes on $1,400 stimulus checks

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Feb. 26.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 28.41 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 508,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 113.02 million confirmed cases with more than 2.5 million deaths and 63.74 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Marion County expected to give update Friday on in-person learning

During Thursday's virtual press conference, Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine said she hopes to have a decision by Friday, Feb. 26 about whether or not high school students should return to in-person learning full-time.

Click here to see the latest data on the MCPHD's school guidelines dashboard.

$1,400 stimulus checks get full House vote Friday

Democrats are ready to vote a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package through the House on Friday, despite a setback that means a minimum wage boost is unlikely to be in the final version that reaches President Joe Biden.

The relief bill would provide millions of people with $1,400 direct payments. It contains billions of dollars for vaccines and COVID-19 testing, schools, state and local governments, the ailing restaurant and airline industries and emergency jobless benefits while providing tax breaks to lower earners and families with children.

Republicans oppose the sweeping measure, saying it’s too expensive and not targeted enough at the people and businesses that need it most. No Republican has publicly said they will support the legislation.

Despite their paper-thin congressional majorities, Democratic leaders are hoping that House approval of the package would be followed by passage in the Senate, where changes seem likely. Democrats are aiming to get the legislation to Biden’s desk by mid-March.

Pfizer COVID vaccine no longer needs ultra-cold temperatures, FDA says

U.S. regulators are allowing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped and stored at less-frigid temperatures, which should ease distribution and administration of one of the two vaccines authorized for emergency use in the country.

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it’s allowing the additional option after reviewing new data from New York-based Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.

The FDA said the vaccine, which is shipped in frozen vials, now can be transported and stored for up to two weeks at the temperatures of freezers commonly found in pharmacies. That’s after Pfizer provided the FDA with data on Feb. 19 that showed its vaccine remains stable for up to two weeks at those standard freezer temperatures, minus 13 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 25 degrees to minus 15 degrees Celsius).