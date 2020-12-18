Indiana coronavirus updates: More central Indiana hospitals to begin administering vaccine Friday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Dec. 18.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Franciscan Health Indianapolis to begin administering vaccine Friday

Franciscan Health Indianapolis will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18.

The vaccine clinic operates seven days a week from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

More than 200 people are registered to receive the vaccine on the first day. Franciscan Health Indianapolis said they expect to vaccinate three people every 10 minutes. The people who get vaccinated will receive a second shot 21 days after the initial dose.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis received 975 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17 and expects to receive about 3,000 doses of the vaccine over the next two weeks.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 17.21 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 310,000 deaths in the United States. Early Friday morning, Johns Hopkins University did not have updated data for recoveries in the U.S. On Monday, that number was approximately 6.3 million.

Worldwide, there have been more than 74.98 million confirmed cases with more than 1.66 million deaths and 42.37 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Riverview Health, IU Health North Hospital to begin administering vaccine Friday

Frontline workers at IU Health North Hospital, Riverview Health and residents in Hamilton County who belong to the 1A group and have signed up through the state website will get their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18.

Riverview Health said they received the standard shipment of 1,000 doses. IU Health North did not disclose the number of doses they received Thursday.

Johnson Memorial Hospital to begin administering vaccine Friday

Johnson Memorial Hospital on the south side will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18 to frontline health care workers.

The hospital said they expect additional shipments over the coming weeks and will follow state and local guidelines for distribution.

13News got an exclusive look Thursday at the hospital's procedure on how they'll distribute the vaccine.

Hendricks Regional Hospital to begin administering vaccine Friday

Hendricks Regional Hospital will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18 at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville.

The west side hospital received the vaccine doses Thursday, Dec. 17.

Second vaccine receives backing from key FDA panel

A government advisory panel endorsed a second COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, paving the way for the shot to be added to the U.S. vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the recommendation for the vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. The FDA advisers, in a 20-0 vote, agreed the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks for those 18 years old and up.

The FDA's green light for emergency use is expected quickly. Moderna would then begin shipping millions of doses, earmarked for health workers and nursing home residents, to boost the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history.