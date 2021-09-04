Indiana coronavirus updates: Countries worldwide hit new records for coronavirus cases, deaths

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, April 9, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 560,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 133.97 million confirmed cases with more than 2.9 million deaths and 76.13 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Countries worldwide hit new records for coronavirus cases, deaths

Nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections. The disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check.

In the United States, Detroit leaders began making a plan to knock on every door to persuade people to get vaccine shots.

Brazil this week became just the third country, after the U.S. and Peru, to report a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths that exceeded 4,000. India hit a peak of almost 127,000 new cases in 24 hours, and Iran set a new coronavirus infection record for the third straight day, reporting nearly 22,600 new cases.

The U.S. has now fully vaccinated nearly 20% of its adult population, and New Mexico became the first state to get shots in the arms of 25% of its residents — milestones that are still far off for many hard-hit countries.

Carmel Fire Department hosting COVID information booth Friday

The Carmel Fire Department is hosting a COVID-19 information booth at the Kroger, located at 10679 N. Michigan Road, on Friday, April 9.

Firefighters will hand out information on vaccination, virus prevention and safety, and answer questions from the public. They will also give out free bottles of hand sanitizers and disposable face masks, while supplies last.