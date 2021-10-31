Indiana coronavirus updates: Holcomb extends public health emergency to Dec. 1

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 45.95 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 745,670 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 246.44 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.997 million deaths and 6.947 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Gov. Holcomb extends COVID-19 public health emergency

Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Orders 21-28 and 21-29 Saturday, extending Indiana's public health emergency but adjusting some restrictions on hospitals.

“Today, I’m extending the public health emergency for another 30 days to maintain critical assistance to our neediest Hoosiers as we come out of this pandemic – all directly tied to its continuation," Holcomb said in announcing the extension. "While I am extending the state public health emergency for this next month to extend these critical capabilities directly tied to it, I have instructed my staff and the relevant agencies over the next few weeks to bring me a plan that contemplates options to wind down our executive orders and end the state public health emergency in the near future,” said Gov. Eric J. Holcomb.

In response to the improved conditions relating to the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana, several provisions from the most recent executive orders have been removed. Those are:

The direction for hospitals to consider reprioritizing or postponing non-emergent procedures

The reporting requirements for hospitals about diversion

The direction to the Indiana Department of Insurance to request that insurers extend prior authorization for non-emergent surgeries or procedures that are postponed and prior authorizations for the transfer or discharge of patients

Due to the anticipated CDC approval of a vaccine for children ages 5 – 11, a provision has been added to allow the health commissioner to issue a standing order to authorize the administration of COVID immunizations to children under 11.

She is limited to 11 and over in Indiana code.