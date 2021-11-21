Indiana coronavirus updates: Indiana lawmakers to reconvene, look to end COVID-19 orders

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana lawmakers to reconvene, look to end COVID-19 orders

Legislative leaders announced Saturday that lawmakers would return to the Statehouse for a one-day session on Nov. 29 to take up measures that would allow Indiana’s current COVID-19 public health state of emergency that’s been in place since March 2020 to expire.

Indiana’s statewide mask mandate and business or crowd restrictions were lifted months ago. But many conservatives have criticized Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for continuing to extend the monthly health order.

The Legislature's session comes amid a recent increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Indiana and other Midwestern states.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 47.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 771,010 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 257.22 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.148 million deaths and more than 7.37 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Russia hits record coronavirus deaths for 2nd straight day

Russia’s record high coronavirus death toll has persisted for a second straight day, as the number of new infections declined. The state coronavirus task force reported 1,254 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, matching Friday’s tally. The task force also reported 37,120 new confirmed cases.

Russia's daily new infections in recent weeks appear to have a downward trend but still remain higher than during previous surges of the virus. The latest surge in deaths comes amid low vaccination rates and lax public attitudes toward taking precautions.

About 40% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, soaring coronavirus infection rates have hit a new record for the second time this week. The Health Ministry says the daily tally jumped to 22,936 on Friday, almost 500 more than the previous record set on Tuesday.

The country’s infection rate has risen to 929 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. In a worrying sign, 110 people died on Thursday, the ministry said, with the daily death toll surpassing 100 for the first time since April.

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing: the holiday season

After weeks of shortages, chains like CVS and Walgreens now say they have ample supplies and recently lifted limits on how many COVID-19 test kits can be purchased at one time. The shift comes after test makers ramped up production, spurred by more than $3 billion in new purchasing contracts and assistance from the government. Home tests are typically more than $10 each and take about 15 minutes.

Health experts warn that a winter surge could easily overwhelm supplies, especially if holiday gatherings and colder weather continue sparking new outbreaks across the country. And, they note, the U.S. is still far from having the kind of cheap or free widespread testing seen in some European countries that were early adopters of the technology.

White House officials say the U.S. is on pace to have about 200 million home tests per month by December, quadrupling the number from this summer. Still, spot shortages continue, particularly in cities and suburban communities with higher rates of testing.

Market leader Abbott says it is back to producing 50 million of its BinaxNow tests per month, after slashing production last summer when testing demand plummeted. Only a few home tests are widely available nationwide with new ones set to launch, including from Acon Laboratories.

Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Canada’s health regulator approved Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot on Friday and announced it will allow Canadians returning from short trips abroad to use a quicker, less-expensive test for the coronavirus. Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11. And as in the U.S., the doses will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

But Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization has suggested that the country’s provinces, which administer health care in the country, offer the two doses at least eight weeks apart.