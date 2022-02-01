Indiana coronavirus updates: CES shortened to 3 days

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, Jan 2, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

CES gadget show shortened to 3 days; some big tech stay away

Organizers of the CES tech convention in Las Vegas say it will run from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, one day shorter than originally planned. The Consumer Technology Association said Friday it's still holding the event but shortening it as a safety measure.

It's requiring participants to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks.

Large presenters have withdrawn from the show citing upticks in infections from the omicron variant, including major social media companies and gadget manufacturers. T-Mobile's CEO was scheduled to deliver a keynote address. It will now be online.

Organizers say thousands of exhibitors are still coming in person.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 54.86 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 825,810 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 289.29 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.44 million deaths and more than 9.16 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Head Start program blocked by federal judge

President Joe Biden cannot require teachers in the Head Start early education program to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a Louisiana federal judge ruled Saturday, handing a victory to 24 states that had sued the federal government.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty wrote that the Biden administration unlawfully bypassed Congress when ordering that workers in Head Start programs be vaccinated by Jan. 31 and that students 2 years or older be masked when indoors or when in close contact outdoors.

Head Start is a federally funded program that promotes education for children under the age of 6 who are from low-income families.

On busy 1st day, NYC mayor urges resiliency against pandemic

New York City’s new mayor has pledged to steer the nation’s largest city out of the pandemic by drawing on the resiliency of its people and promising a government that works better, even if it’s not radically different.

Eric Adams was sworn in early Saturday in Times Square as the city rang in the new year. He used his inaugural address at midday to promise a more efficient government and invoke New Yorkers’ reputation for toughness.