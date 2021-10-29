Indiana coronavirus updates: Indiana county taking health grant amid COVID-19 suspicions

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 45.82 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 743,350 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 245.56 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.94 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indiana county taking health grant amid COVID-19 suspicions

Northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County will accept a $3 million federal grant for health programs in minority communities even though some officials wanted to reject it over suspicions of facing more federal COVID-19 restrictions.

The Democratic-led County Council voted 7-1 Wednesday in favor of the grant program, overriding a vote by the all-Republican county commissioners last week to veto it. The decision for the county that includes South Bend comes after officials in neighboring Elkhart County decided last month to turn down a similar program amid vocal opposition from residents tying it to COVID-19 complaints.

Kaiser Foundation survey shows parents hesitant to vaccinate children

A new survey finds a lot of parents are hesitant about getting their kids vaccinated.

Just 27 percent of parents surveyed by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they plan to vaccinate their young children as soon as possible. Sixty-six percent said they were concerned it would impact their child's future fertility.

The FDA says the benefits outweigh the risks, and there's "no evidence" of fertility problems with the vaccine.

State Health Department extending clinic at IMS

The Indiana Department of Health will extend the COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Nov. 20.

The extension is to allow for booster shots for those eligible and in anticipation of vaccinating children ages 5 to 11.

The clinics are being held in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, across from Gate 2 of the Speedway.

Vaccinations and testing are being offered from noon to 8 p.m. today and from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Beginning Nov. 2, the clinics will operate from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Nov. 20.

State reports 2,062 more COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Thursday

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that 2,062 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,016,722 through midnight.

The state also reported 20 additional deaths from COVID-19 that occurred between Sept. 23 and Wednesday. Indiana has lost 16,117 residents since the pandemic began.