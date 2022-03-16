Indiana coronavirus updates: St. Patrick's Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday, March 17, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Patrick's Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus. That includes New York City's parade Thursday, the nation's largest and oldest. It's a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over. In 2020, these parades were among the first major events cancelled as the virus hit the United States.

New York’s parade coincides this year with the city’s reopening. Major mask and vaccination rules have recently been lifted.

Over the weekend, Chicago dyed its river green, after doing so without much fanfare last year and skipping the tradition altogether during the initial virus onslaught.

In addition to Indianapolis, where Thursday's parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m., communities in Boston, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia, are also bringing their parades back.

Irish leader tests positive for COVID during visit to DC

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin learned he had positive for COVID-19 while attending an event Wednesday evening with U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a senior administration official.

Martin was attending the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington when he learned he had tested positive. The test result came ahead of planned St. Patrick’s Day celebrations Thursday with U.S. leaders.

Biden, who spoke briefly at the event, was not deemed a close contact of Martin.

The COVID-19 close call comes a day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for the virus.

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It would add a fourth dose to the regimen, which currently consists of a primary series of two shots, followed months later by a booster dose, in an effort to provide maximum protection to the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control must approve the request.

Speaking to CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said, "Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer."

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.63 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:45 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 968,320 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 463.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.05 million deaths and more than 10.73 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

As spring break travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, health experts are cautiously optimistic

Spring nreak travel is picking up as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and popular destinations are booking up. It comes as states see a drastic drop in cases.

“We are watching the numbers each day, and we are happy to see them as low as they are. We expect a little bit of a bump, but I don’t expect anything drastic,” said Shandy Dearth, the director of the Center for Public Health Practice at the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health.

Like many health officials, Dearth is preparing for a slight increase in cases and reminds Hoosiers to not let their guard down just yet.

“COVID is still there. We haven’t eradicated it, but the numbers are definitely better and again, we still encourage everybody to be vaccinated and boosted,” she said.

Despite the surge in spring break travelers, many businesses and resorts lifted their mask mandates, but the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended its mandate another month after it was set to expire in a few days.

Costco ending shopping hours reserved for seniors, first responders

Membership-only retailer Costco has announced it will end special operating hours for senior customers, health care workers and first responders.

In an update posted on its website, Costco said after April 17, there would be no restrictions on who could shop at any time. Currently, only a select group of shoppers were allowed in between the hours of 9 and 10 a.m. in most locations while seniors shopped.

The special hours at Costco and other stores were put in place during the early stages of the pandemic. People over 60 have a higher risk of developing severe symptoms from COVID-19, especially if they are unvaccinated, putting them in danger in large crowds of people such as in crowded stores.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

Marion County March clinic schedule