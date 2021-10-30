Indiana coronavirus headlines: Memorials honor COVID-19's 5 million dead

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Memorials honor COVID-19's 5 million dead

Memorials large and small, ephemeral and epic have cropped up across the United States in the nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic started.

In New Jersey, one woman’s simple seaside memorial to honor her late brother has grown to honor more than 4,000 lost souls. In Los Angeles, a teen’s school project to honor virus victims in her hometown through a patchwork quilt now memorializes hundreds more from around the world. And in Washington, D.C., an artist placed more than 660,000 small white flags across some 20 acres of the National Mall to capture the immense scope of the nation’s loss.

Bergamo, in northern Italy, is among the many communities around the globe creating memorials to commemorate lives lost in a pandemic that is nearing the terrible threshold of 5 million confirmed dead. Some have been drawn from artist’s ideas, or civic group proposals, but others are spontaneous displays of grief and frustration.

Everywhere, the task of creating collective memorials is fraught, with the pandemic far from vanquished and new dead still being mourned.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 45.92 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 745,380 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 246.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.99 million deaths in total, and 6.947 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

FDA authorizes emergency use for Pfizer COVID vaccine in children 5-11

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11 Friday. Earlier this week, an FDA advisory panel approved recommending the vaccine to younger children. Currently, Pfizer's vaccine is only approved for those 12 and up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would still need to approve the decision before shots could begin going into arms.

Under the emergency use authorization, the vaccine would be distributed as part of a two-dose series, just like for adults, but the dosage would be just one-third of the full dose. (10 micrograms as opposed to 30 micrograms for adults).