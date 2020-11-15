Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State sees another big jump in new COVID-19 infections

Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Indiana.

State sees another big jump in new COVID-19 infections

Indiana health officials reported nearly 8,500 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections on Saturday, a new single-day high that is 28% more than the previous high set Thursday.

The soaring number of infections come as most of the state will fall under a new governor’s order beginning Sunday reinstating limits on crowd sizes after weeks of steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations.

The state health department on Saturday also recorded 25 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state’s pandemic toll to 4,888.

New restrictions take effect today

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed pandemic requirements for all Hoosiers and restrictions for counties to take effect Sunday.

Those requirements include social distancing and wearing a mask. Businesses will need to post signs saying masks are required and to encourage social distancing amongst customers.

The governor is asking people to limit or stop visiting family at long-term care facilities. Hoosiers are also encouraged to limit gatherings at home and to try to keep gatherings outside.

County restrictions

The state uses positivity rates and other factors to color code each county's level of COVID concern. The state updates that map with daily numbers.

For counties in orange, gatherings will be limited at 50 people. Larger events will need approval of the local health department. That includes limiting attendance at school athletic and other events to 25 percent.

For those counties in red, gathering will be limited at 25 people. Gathering with more than 25 people will need approval for the local health department. Local officials can limit hours for bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

These restrictions will be in place for at least the next month.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 10.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 245,600 deaths and 4.14 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 53.97 million confirmed cases with more than 1.31 million deaths and 34.7 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

New daily high for US cases

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has soared to a new daily high in the United States.

Data from Johns Hopkins University indicates the number of confirmed cases reached 184,514 on Friday, as the number of people infected continues to surge.

The Johns Hopkins data shows the seven-day rolling average for virus-related deaths reported daily in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from about 828 on Oct. 30 to 1,047 on Friday, an increase of about 26%