Indiana coronavirus updates: FDA panel to meet on Moderna and J&J booster shots

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 44.68 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 719,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 239.15 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.87 million deaths. More than 6.53 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

FDA panel to meet on Moderna and J&J booster shots

On Thursday and Friday, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra doses of both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. The final go-ahead is not expected for at least another week.

After the FDA advisers give their recommendation, the agency itself will make an official decision on whether to authorize boosters. Then, next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get them. Its decision is subject to approval by the CDC director.

As the FDA's panel meets to review the Moderna and J&J vaccines, its decisions this time are likely to be even more complicated than deciding on booster doses for Pfizer's vaccine, with experts discussing whether a third Moderna shot should contain just half the original dose and what's the best timing for a second shot of the single-dose J&J vaccine.

The panel will also look into the safety and effectiveness of mixing and matching different brands of vaccine, something regulators have not endorsed so far.

Study finds ‘mixing and matching’ COVID boosters safe, effective

As the FDA considers approving booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, a new study found “mixing and matching” COVID-19 vaccines is safe and effective.

The data from the National Institutes of Health is the first major U.S. trial to compare the effects when mixing different vaccines.

The study involved 458 volunteers that were separated into groups based on their original vaccines. They were then given one of three booster shots – Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. After that, their antibody levels were measured two weeks and four weeks following their shot.

Even though all booster shots gave protection, the data shows people who initially received Johnson & Johnson but got Moderna or Pfizer boosters had a better immune response than sticking with the J&J shot.