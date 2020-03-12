Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State leaders pin slowing COVID-19 spread to vaccine

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Dec. 2.

Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Indiana leaders pin slowing COVID-19 spread to vaccine

Indiana faces a longer stretch of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths while Gov. Eric Holcomb and top state health official are pinning improvement on personal responsibility and the looming first arrival of vaccines rather than reinstating more statewide precautions.

Nearly all of Indiana remained in the greatest-risk categories for coronavirus spread in the state health department's Wednesday update that also showed a new high for average daily COVID-19 deaths for the state.

Holcomb said the state is bracing for expected new infections linked to Thanksgiving gatherings. The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has now reached 60 per day.

HSE Board votes to keep students virtual

On Wednesday, the HSE Board of School Trustees voted to keep all students, Pre-K through 12, at 100 percent virtual instruction through Jan. 15, 2021.

“Based on the fact that our community COVID-related numbers from the Fishers Health Department are not decreasing, and we continue to experience a substantial number of teacher and students absences, I believe it is better to remain status quo than go back-and-forth between learning models,” said Superintendent Dr. Allen Bourff.

The board will next decide on virtual instruction on Jan. 13, 2021.

The district said the goal is to get students, especially the younger students, back to in-person learning as soon as possible.

The district is also looking at bringing on more than 100 substitutes in the coming weeks. If you’re interested in becoming a substitute, click here for more information.

MCPHD moves southeast side drive-thru testing site to county fairgrounds

The Marion County Public Health Department is moving one of three drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to an indoor location.

Starting today, Thursday, Dec. 3, drive-thru testing on the southeast side will be offered weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance is through Gate 4.

An appointment is required for testing. This location replaces the testing site that was previously at the health department’s South District Health Office.

MCPHD will eventually move all COVID-19 drive-thru testing to an indoor or covered location to protect workers and those seeking testing from winter weather conditions.

To register and receive an appointment time for free COVID-19 testing through the Marion County Public Health Department, please visit MarionHealth.org/indycovid.

Residents who do not have Internet access, or need help completing the online registration, should call (317) 221-5515.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 13.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 273,000 deaths and 5.32 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 64.5 million confirmed cases with more than 1.49 million deaths and 41.5 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.