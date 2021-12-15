Indiana coronavirus updates: County judges reinstate mask orders in courthouses

Latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations highest in nearly a year

Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped 3,000 people for the first time in nearly a year amid the state’s ongoing infection surge.

State health department tracking shows Indiana hospitals were treating 3,020 COVID-19 patients as of Monday. That is up about 150% in the past five weeks and the most such patients since just before Christmas Day last year.

About a quarter of those patients are in hospital intensive care units. The Indiana Hospital Association said last week the state’s hospitals are seeing their highest-ever total patient counts.

Indiana has been averaging about 35 COVID-19 deaths a day so far this month.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 50.37 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 802,511 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 272.23 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.33 million deaths and more than 8.55 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

St. Joseph County judges require masks in courthouses

A northern Indiana county’s judges have reinstated an order requiring people to wear masks in four courthouses because of the county’s rising COVID-19 infection rates. The order applies to the three St. Joseph County courthouses in downtown South Bend and one in Mishawaka.

Chief Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley told the South Bend Tribune she made the call with Circuit Judge John Broden after consulting with the county’s other Superior Court judges. The order took effect Monday.

Signs also have been posted saying that access to court facilities is limited to attorneys and parties required to attend emergency, in-person hearings and individuals seeking emergency protection orders. The signs also say that no visitors or children are allowed.

December schedule for testing, vaccine sites in Marion County

The Marion County Public Health Department announced the December schedule for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites.

The clinics will offer vaccines for people 12 and up, pediatric doses for children 5-11 and booster shots for adults 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior. Walk-ins are accepted, and appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Note: all sites will be closed Dec. 23-25, and Dec. 31.