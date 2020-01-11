Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State reports 3K-plus cases again, UK lockdown may extend

Sunday's latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

State reports 3,000-plus new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day

Indiana reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases for a third straight day Saturday as the state’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge.

The Indiana State Department of Health also reported 46 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths Saturday, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 4,332, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed cases rose to 2,714, according to the health department’s daily update Saturday of its coronavirus dashboard. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 9.12 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 230,500 deaths and 3.61 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 46.1 million confirmed cases with more than 1.196 million deaths and 30.8 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

UK virus lockdown may last longer than 4 weeks

A British government minister says a new national lockdown in England may have to last longer than the planned four weeks if coronavirus infection rates don’t fall quickly enough.

The lockdown is due to run from Thursday until Dec. 2. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is needed to stop hospitals becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients within weeks.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said Sunday that “with a virus this malignant, and with its capacity to move so quickly, it would be foolish to predict with absolute certainty what will happen in four weeks’ time.”

Under the new restrictions, bars and restaurants can only offer take-out, non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons including exercise.