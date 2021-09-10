Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Delta variant and worker shortage keep a lid on job growth

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Delta variant and worker shortage keep a lid on job growth

U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic has kept its grip on the economy, with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs.

Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate sank last month from 5.2% to 4.8%.

The rate fell in part because more people found jobs but also because about 180,000 fewer people looked for work in September, which meant they weren’t counted as unemployed.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 44.29 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 712,690 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 237.32 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.84 million deaths. More than 6.43 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Brazil tops 600,000 virus deaths amid doubts about delta

Brazil has topped 600,000 virus deaths as it bids to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. Relief in both COVID-19 cases and deaths have been particularly welcome given experts’ warnings that the delta variant would produce another wave of destruction in the country with the second-most victims.

So far, that hasn’t materialized.

Improvement has encouraged mayors and governors to admit fans into soccer matches, and let bars and restaurants stay open until the wee hours.

COVID shots for ages 5-11 won't have CDC authorization by Halloween

A panel of vaccine experts will meet in early November to consider whether to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 12.

The Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices scheduled a two-day meeting for Nov. 2-3, health officials said Friday. The Pfizer topic is expected to take up part of the agenda.

The experts are anticipating the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will have decided by then whether to authorize use of the Pfizer vaccine for children between ages 5 to 11. The committee’s job is to help the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention develop recommendations for doctors and the public about which vaccines should be used and how they should given.

Currently, Pfizer vaccines are authorized only for people 12 and older.