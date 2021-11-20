Indiana coronavirus updates: Boosters for all

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

US expands COVID boosters to all adults

U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.

Pfizer and Moderna announced Friday the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults.

The latest action simplifies what until now has been a confusing list of who’s eligible, allowing anyone 18 or older to choose either company’s booster six months after their last dose — regardless of which vaccine they had first.

Late Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to expand Pfizer and Moderna boosters to even healthy young adults.

Adults in Indiana who wish to get their vaccine booster can find a vaccination location at ourshot.in.gov.

Here's where you can get a COVID-19 booster shot

If you're newly eligible and want a booster dose, where can you get one? Here's a look at the national chains who've announced booster availability for all adults so far. Others may also be offering them but haven't announced it, so check with your local pharmacy.

CVS

CVS said nearly 10,000 CVS pharmacies will start offering COVID-19 boosters to all adults who are 18 and older starting Saturday, Nov. 20.

"We remain committed to reducing barriers to getting vaccinated and are prepared to meet the needs of individuals now eligible for a booster dose," the chain said in a Friday news release.

CVS said those who are eligible for a booster can schedule an appointment through the chain's website or app.

Walgreens

Walgreens said more than 9,000 locations will start offering boosters to newly eligible adults starting Nov. 20. The chain said those who are eligible can make an appointment through its website, its app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

“Expanding eligibility for booster doses provides yet another tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially at a time when many people are gathering for the holidays,” Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Kevin Ban said in a Friday news release.

Adults in Indiana who wish to get their vaccine booster can find a vaccination location at ourshot.in.gov.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 47.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 770,690 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 256.81 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.14 million deaths and more than 7.34 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Michigan health officials issue face mask advisory until further notice

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday during a COVID-19 update that it is issuing a face mask advisory recommending everyone over the age of two wear a mask at indoor gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.

Under the advisory, the department is also recommending establishments to implement a mask policy so that everyone entering or seeking services, including employees, wear a mask.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

“The increases in case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations have us very concerned,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “We are issuing the face mask advisory and are looking to Michiganders to do their part to help protect their friends, their families and their communities by wearing a mask in indoor settings and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”