Indiana coronavirus updates: Rose Parade to proceed despite COVID-19 surge

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, Jan 1, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 54.74 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 825,530 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 288.22 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.43 million deaths and more than 9.14 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Rose Parade to proceed despite COVID-19 surge

A year after New Year’s Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral spectacle celebrating the arrival of 2022 is set to proceed despite a new surge of infections.

The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition is scheduled to feature actor LeVar Burton as grand marshal, 20 marching bands, 18 equestrian units and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”

After days of record-smashing rains, forecasters promise a sunny dawn for the 8 a.m. start. The parade normally draws thousands of fans. Pasadena authorities urged people to wear mask and avoid mingling with anyone outside their own groups.

You can watch the Tournament of Roses parade on WTHR beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday.

Louisville halts yard waste collection due to COVID

Louisville Metro Public Works is suspending yard waste collection after COVID-19 infections caused a drastic staffing shortage. The department announced the change this week.

The suspension starts on Monday and will go on “until further notice.” The Courier Journal reports the city is seeing an alarming increase in COVID cases, with Jefferson County’s positivity rate reaching record levels.