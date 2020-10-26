Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Gov. Holcomb tests negative for COVID-19 after Pence visit

Monday's latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Holcomb tests negative for COVID-19 after Pence visit

Following the news that Vice President Pence's chief of staff tested positive for COVID-19 and his recent visit to Indiana, Gov. Holcomb was tested Sunday as a precaution.

Holcomb's press secretary told 13News that the governor received negative results on both an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test.

"Dr. Box and Dr. Weaver have advised Gov. Holcomb that he can resume his normal schedule with vigilance about masking and physical distancing," Holcomb's press secretary said.

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aide

The White House says Vice President Mike Pence plans to maintain an aggressive campaign schedule this week despite his exposure to a top aide who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The vice president's office says that under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, Pence is considered a “close contact” of his chief of staff, Marc Short, but will not quarantine because he is considered as essential worker.

Pence himself tested negative.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since April

State health officials say Indiana’s hospitals entered the weekend with their most COVID-19 patients since the first weeks after the coronavirus outbreak reached the state seven months ago. The state health department has also added 38 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s toll over past two days.

The newly recorded deaths raise Indiana’s death toll to 4,130, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

The 1,685 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Friday marked Indiana’s most since mid-April and also up about double from late September.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 8.63 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 4 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 225,200 deaths and 3.42 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 43 million confirmed cases with more than 1.15 million deaths and 28.96 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Trump aide: 'We're not going to control the pandemic'

The coronavirus has reached the upper echelons of the White House again, with an outbreak among aides to Vice President Mike Pence just over a week from Election Day.

A top White House official, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, declared on Sunday that “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”