Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Effort to replicate mRNA vaccine targets disparities

African effort to replicate mRNA vaccine targets disparities

A team of young scientists in South Africa is assembling the equipment needed to reverse engineer Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. The scientists are effectively making an end run around an industry that has vastly prioritized rich countries over poor in vaccine sales and manufacturing.

The research team in Cape Town is working with highly unorthodox backing from the World Health Organization. WHO is leading attempts to replicate proprietary technology in a zero-hour attempt to address global inequities in vaccine access.

Moderna says it's more efficient to expand its own production than share its technology and has pledged to build a vaccine factory somewhere in Africa at some point.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 45.42 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 735,800 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 243.38 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.78 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

After slamming COVID-19 rules, Tritt sings anthem at NLCS

Country musician Travis Tritt sang the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series Saturday night, just days after canceling shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or masks.

Tritt received a warm ovation from the Atlanta crowd and lingered for a bit to chat with fans before the Braves tried to finish off the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 58-year-old Tritt is a native of suburban Marietta, not far from the Braves' stadium.

FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Federal scientists say kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections among elementary school children. The Food and Drug Administration posted its review late Friday ahead of a public meeting to consider opening vaccinations to kids 5 to 11.

FDA scientists concluded that in almost every scenario the vaccine’s overall benefit for children would outweigh any serious potential side effects.