Bishops call Indiana Catholics back to mass

Bishops in Indiana's five dioceses are lifting the church's pandemic dispensation from attending Mass, citing relaxed public health guidelines.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's five Catholic bishops announced Friday that they are lifting the church's pandemic dispensation from attending Mass, effective June 11.

Since March 2020, the bishops granted Indiana Catholics a dispensation from their obligation to attend Mass every Sunday and on church holy days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dispensation applied to parishioners of the five Catholic dioceses in the state - Evansville, Fort Wayne-South Bend, Gary, Indianapolis and Lafayette.

A statement from all five bishops read, in part, "With the decrease of cases in our state, the widespread availability of vaccines and following the guidance of public health officials, we are now able to safely accommodate more parishioners for Masses. Therefore, effective June 11, the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass is hereby lifted throughout the state of Indiana."

People who are seriously ill, exhibit flu-like symptoms or may have a contagious disease are not required to meet their obligation to attend Mass, along with people with compromised health conditions and at high risk of contracting the virus. Anybody caring for the sick are also dispensed from their obligation.