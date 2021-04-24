IMS vaccine clinic resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The FDA and CDC put a brief pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to allow time to investigate rare blood clots.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in about a week and a half, vaccine clinics across Central Indiana can once again offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the green light after putting it on pause for 11 days due to some people suffering from rare but severe blood clots. The advisory panel voted that the benefits outweigh the risks.

The vaccine clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened for another week Saturday morning and is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They also have the Pfizer vaccine on hand for anyone who is still hesitant.

“The state had all the supply from last week in cold storage ready to go. So, it’s was just the matter of getting it out here for us. We did bring in some extra Pfizer to accommodate those requests,” said Mary Kay Foster, IU Health’s mass vaccination clinic manager.

As recommended by the CDC and FDA, fact sheets were also given out to people who got the J&J shot to explain the risks.

“Honestly, we really need this as a society to move forward from this. The benefits far outweigh the risks,” said Claudia Garcia who came to get her shot Saturday.

The clinic had a steady number of cars come through on the first day.

“It’s very nice. I like not having to come back. We live up in Hamilton County and I heard this was the fastest place to get the vaccine. So, we made the drive down and get our shots,” said one couple who got their shots together.

Interest in the vaccine has slowed down locally and across the country with many still uncertain. When the IMS clinic started earlier this month, they had about 6,000 appointments a day. Saturday, they had about 4,900.

“I’d hope that people would understand it is safe and we’ll see our number go up but any vaccine into any arm is a win,” Foster said.

With the Indy 500 around the corner and 135,000 fans expected in the grandstands, health officials are hoping the vaccine numbers go back up before summer.

“I don’t blame them for that fear, but I also know that without that vaccine we are not going to get to see the end of this anytime soon,” Foster said.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through April 29th. You must be 18 and older to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments are still available online at ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

They are also accepting drive-in appointments. You can enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street.