Illinois bridal shop giving away wedding dresses to frontline workers

A small business owner is doing her part to give back to those who have already given so much during the pandemic.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The owner of a bridal store in Naperville, Illinois is giving a few lucky frontline workers a huge surprise to help with their big days.

Sue Cerulli, who owns Bri'Zan Couture, is giving back to those who have already given so much in the past difficult year.

Cerulli is gifting 26 gowns — free of charge — to frontline and essential workers all through March. It's the way she's celebrating her store's 13th year in business.

"They took care of us through the pandemic and I wanted to take care of them," Cerulli said.

Bri'Zan was closed for four months last year. Still, Cerulli wanted to give back.

"I'm grateful I can contribute," she said. "I'm grateful we are still open, being a small business."

There are 150 pre-selected, brand new gowns, ranging in price from $1,500 to $3,500. The brides are selected in a lottery.

"I wanted to bring back some sort of love, happiness, and joy and a little bit of sparkle," Cerulli said.

Veronica Drase is a hospice social worker and one of the recipients of a free dress.

"I don't have the words to express how thankful I am for them to do this. I'm speechless," Drase said.

Drase is planning a wedding in October, but as things get back to normal, vendor prices are skyrocketing, making the dress even more special.

After a year of unpredictability, devastation, and at times, sadness, Drase is looking forward to celebrating her love and soaking up this brief moment in time where things feel just a little like normal again.

Cerulli said the giveaway isn't just for health care workers. It includes all essential workers like grocery store cashiers, custodians and even truck drivers.