Heating companies find new ways to service homes during pandemic

Godby Heating, Plumbing and Electrical said their technicians are ready to troubleshoot problems over the phone if a customer has COVID-19.

With frigid temperatures and winter weather on the way, heating companies are coming up with a plan if your heat goes out after catching coronavirus.

“Our mission statement is, ‘Make life better,’” said Molly Godby with Godby Heating, Plumbing and Electrical.

During a global pandemic, though, following that motto has meant putting in place some extra steps when work has taken crews inside people’s homes.

“When COVID-19 came along, PPE was a big deal,” Godby explained.

Crews already wore disposable shoe coverings, gloves and eye protection while inside houses. But once COVID-19 hit, masks and handwashing stations inside work vans were added to the mix.

“We’ve tried to find the shortest way in the house and out, with the least amount of contact with a customer that we can have in order to keep everybody safe,” Godby explained.

Even before going into a home, crews ask questions of the homeowner the day before a service appointment. Customers are asked if they currently have COVID-19 or have been recently exposed to someone who does.

If the answer is yes, the appointment has to be rescheduled.

“It’s really about everybody’s safety and some people might think it’s inconvenient or not like the rules, but it’s really for the best of everybody,” Godby explained, saying so far, crews haven’t run into a situation where they’ve had to deny service because of COVID-19, leaving someone without heat.

Should it happen, though, Godby said they’ll do their best to troubleshoot the problem with a customer over the phone or FaceTime, going through a list of possible issues that might have a simple fix and not require a technician at all.