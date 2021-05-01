H&R Block mix-up with 2nd stimulus checks causing deposit delays

The tax preparation company said it's working to make sure all their customers receive their money.

INDIANAPOLIS — A lot of Hoosiers are expressing frustration right now, wondering why their second stimulus check hasn't arrived yet. Many of the problems are affecting people who used H&R Block to file their taxes last year.

The company confirmed the issue and said it's working on a fix to get people their money.

When Ashley Gahagan went to check the status of her second stimulus payment on the IRS website, she discovered the money was sent to a random account she didn't recognize.

"Our bank account hasn't changed since April and it had four digits on the number and that wasn't associated to any of our checking accounts," Gahagan said.

She's not alone.

Her Facebook post sharing the problem blew up with similar stories. Turns out, the issue is affecting thousands of people nationwide who used H&R Block to file their taxes in 2019. Some TurboTax customers are reporting issues, too.

"I mean I guess H&R Block is...who has all of our money," Gahagan said.

The tax preparation companies acknowledged their customers might experience delays getting stimulus money deposited. Gahagan said getting answers has been frustrating.

"They're not even accepting calls," she said. "I've tried to call H&R Block numerous times, and it says their volume of calls are too high, that they can't take any calls."

On social media, H&R Block posted Monday, that customers who opted for a "refund transfer" on last year's taxes may have their stimulus payment go to that "temporary account" used by the company instead.

The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm. — H&R Block (@HRBlock) January 5, 2021

Now, the money has to go back to the IRS and get reissued to the right account. The company told 13News it's fixing the discrepancy: