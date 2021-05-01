H&R Block mix-up with 2nd stimulus checks causing deposit delays

INDIANAPOLIS — A lot of Hoosiers are expressing frustration right now, wondering why their second stimulus check hasn't arrived yet. Many of the problems are affecting people who used H&R Block to file their taxes last year.
The company confirmed the issue and said it's working on a fix to get people their money.
When Ashley Gahagan went to check the status of her second stimulus payment on the IRS website, she discovered the money was sent to a random account she didn't recognize.
"Our bank account hasn't changed since April and it had four digits on the number and that wasn't associated to any of our checking accounts," Gahagan said.
She's not alone.
Her Facebook post sharing the problem blew up with similar stories. Turns out, the issue is affecting thousands of people nationwide who used H&R Block to file their taxes in 2019. Some TurboTax customers are reporting issues, too.
"I mean I guess H&R Block is...who has all of our money," Gahagan said.
The tax preparation companies acknowledged their customers might experience delays getting stimulus money deposited. Gahagan said getting answers has been frustrating.
"They're not even accepting calls," she said. "I've tried to call H&R Block numerous times, and it says their volume of calls are too high, that they can't take any calls."
On social media, H&R Block posted Monday, that customers who opted for a "refund transfer" on last year's taxes may have their stimulus payment go to that "temporary account" used by the company instead.
Now, the money has to go back to the IRS and get reissued to the right account. The company told 13News it's fixing the discrepancy:
"H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. We immediately deposited millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® yesterday, and all direct deposits are being processed. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and @HRBlockAnswers on Twitter."
"We didn't deal with any of this on the first stimulus check," Gahagan said. "For them to create a separate account for us for these fees or something to go through doesn't make any sense to me because all they should be providing is our bank account information to the government for us to get our money. They said on Facebook they were trying to have it in everybody's account by the 4th. Well, it's not in our account."
Gahagan is still waiting, and after a difficult year for so many, she said any delay is difficult.
"I think it's a mess," she said. "My husband and I were lucky and have our jobs, but it's devastating and I know it's devastating to a lot of families."
You can check the status of your second stimulus check payment here, through the IRS' Get My Payment tool.