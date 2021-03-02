How the COVID-19 death toll compares to other tragedies in US history

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19. Here's how that stands up against other pandemics and historical events.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The death toll in the story and the video above reflect numbers as of Jan. 22, 2021.

COVID-19 is more deadly than most other pandemics that have hit the U.S., except for the one in 1918.

As of Jan. 22, COVID had killed 410,000 people in the country. The 1918 Flu Pandemic took 675,000 lives, and health experts aren't expecting that many deaths for the coronavirus pandemic.

However, COVID-19 has been much, much worse than the 1968 Influenza Pandemic, which killed 116,00 people and the 2009 H1N1 Pandemic, which killed 12,469 people.

Looking at COVID compared to other deadly diseases, it hasn’t killed quite as many people. As of Jan. 22, COVID had killed 410,000 people in not quite a year. The average death toll in 2020 for heart disease was 655,000, and for cancer, it was 606,520 people.

Compared to people lost during famous moments in history, COVID is right up there. For instance, in World War II, the U.S. lost 405,399 military casualties. As President Biden pointed out, on Jan. 22, the nation had already passed World War II American casualties.

With 58,000 members of the military killed in Vietnam, the country blew right past that with COVID-19 numbers.