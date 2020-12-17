Hospitals running vaccination clinics find a good surprise in boxes of COVID-19 vaccine

Vials that are supposed to hold 5 doses are routinely found to have 6 or 7.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is yet another surprise in nation's fight against COVID-19. There are more doses of vaccine being shipped than anyone knew about.

Vials that are supposed to hold five doses are routinely found to have six or seven. The FDA says it's OK to use them. That could add up to millions of additional vaccinations.

Franciscan Health figures it can vaccinate about 125 more people than it planned on, from just from one small shipment. It's clinic opens Friday.

IU Health, the state's largest health care network will open about half a dozen clinics Friday.

The first, opened Wednesday. According to a spokesperson it ran "exceedingly well." Not one of the roughly 200 people vaccinated suffered any adverse side effects.

IU Health expects another 8 thousand doses to be delivered on Monday. Finding just one more dose in each vial could add up to 16 hundred additional vaccinations.

Nearly 2,000 doses arrived at Community Health Thursday. Two thousand front line health care workers have already signed up for the vaccinations. They start Friday.

Ascension will have clinics running in five of its hospitals. The St. Vincent Hospital plans to vaccinate almost 800 people in just one day.

Smaller hospitals will be just as busy.

Hancock Health in Greenfield just received it's vaccine. Its staff intends to vaccinate four people every ten minutes.