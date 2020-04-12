Hospitals hurry to prepare for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines

Johnson Memorial Health is one of 50 Phase 1 hospitals in the state, responsible for vaccinating Indiana's frontline health care workers.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in Indiana in less than two weeks.

Frontline health care workers are first in line. Hospitals have never before attempted a vaccination effort of this size and some still have obstacles to overcome.

A old and unused emergency room inside Johnson Memorial Health is jumping back to life.

William Mink is in charge of turning the nearly empty ER into a vaccination center.

"We will have a lot of activity and we will be moving people quickly to get people vaccinated," Mink said.

The Franklin hospital is one of 50 Phase 1 hospitals in the state, responsible for vaccinating Indiana's frontline health care workers.

"It’s the most complicated thing I've ever been part of," said Dr. David Dunkle, CEO of Johnson Memorial Health. "Getting the staff and infrastructure to get that done worries me a little bit."

Workers will labor through the weekend cleaning and equipping the former ER. It has its own entrance to the building a reception area and individual rooms to administer the shots and watch patients for any side effects.

Handling the vaccine will be a major challenge.

The Pfizer vaccine need to be stored at about minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit. That is so dangerously cold the vaccine must be handled with special gloves. Without them, a worker's fingers could be frostbitten in seconds.

Handling the vaccine is far from the biggest worry. Like many other smaller hospitals, Johnson Memorial is operating near or at capacity. The medical staff is already stretched thin.

"My biggest concern is probably staffing," Dunkle said. "We are undertaking this project at a time when I've got more employees out due to illness or quarantine than I've ever had before."

The hospital is considering staffing the vaccination center with nurses willing to work on their days off. Retired nurses, student nurses and paramedics are also an option.

Friday, the Indiana Department of Health told 13News the long-term care workers will have the option of being vaccinated at a nearby hospital or from a pharmacy visiting the facility, which is more likely.