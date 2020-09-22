Hospice workers take on family roll during pandemic

Brenda Wade decided to hire outside hospice care for extra help when she saw her mother's health failing.

INDIANAPOLIS — Watching her 87-year-old mother Nel slip further into dementia and eventually Alzheimer’s, wasn’t easy for Brenda Wade, but she still visited her mom every day at the long-term care facility where Nel lived.

“It was perfect until COVID hit,” Brenda said.

After that, the facility, like others across the country and state, went on lockdown. No outside visitors were allowed.

“I couldn’t see my mom anymore,” Brenda said. But she did try, standing outside her mom’s room with Nel coming to the window.

“The window visits were tragic,” Brenda said. “She cried and cried, so I had to leave because I was crying as well.”

Sadly, those tears never stopped flowing, especially when Nel took a turn for the worse.

“She didn’t have that companionship. She was alone. She thought everyone had deserted her, her whole family,” Brenda said.

Some days Brenda was allowed to see her mom, but only for 30 minutes at a time. The meetings were outside, under a tent, masked up and from six feet away.

“We could not touch, but I cheated,” Brenda said of the few moments she got to spend with her mom.

When that final goodbye came, neither Brenda nor her brother were there as their mom took her last breath.

“I was downstairs with the nurse telling me, I could not come up. I said, ‘That is my mom. I promised her I would be with her!’ But I wasn’t,” Brenda said crying.

Instead, Tammy DeRue, a hospice case manager with Paradigm Health, was the one holding Nel’s hand.

“When the families can’t be there, that’s when FaceTime comes in handy. We’ve been using that a lot to reach out to families who are two blocks down or many states away,” DeRue said.

Brenda decided to hire outside hospice care for extra help when she saw her mother's health failing. Brenda never would have guessed that decision would end up being a game changer after COVID-19 hit.

“If I would have had that choice, I would have been there with my mom. But I didn’t have that choice, so Tammy and all the people from Paradigm, they were the next best thing,” Brenda said.

COVID-19 has changed the way hospice care works too. When hospice workers go into facilities, they’re fully outfitted with personal protective equipment.

“You might have patients who are having a hard time hearing,” Tammy said. “The extra precautions that you have to put in place, prevents you from getting close and personal like you were able to before.”

That's not even the hardest part though for Tammy, who’s been working in hospice care for five years now.

In Brenda’s case, that still happened but mostly over the phone.

“They became really close with us and we became close with them because of all they could and did share with us,” Brenda said.

Now, she’s only left with memories of her mom, many of them before the pandemic started and a grief that’s slow to subside.