Hoosiers help county in dire straight due to COVID-19 surge

A new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 was found in India last month, but it has yet to be determined whether this is behind the most recent surge.

INDIANAPOLIS — India, the second most populous country in the world, is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases unlike any it has witnessed over the last two years.

“Seeing those visuals coming from India is gut wrenching,” said Dr. Ajay Ponugoti.

The hospitalist has been treating COVID-19 patients at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis since the start of the pandemic. He says, as a medical doctor, “the biggest challenge for me is to digest that human beings can die from lack of oxygen. Those are the visuals that are hitting us the hardest here, especially in the medical community. Because we know if there were more resources a lot of these people could have been saved."

Ponugoti said through working on COVID-19 patients, the medical community has come to learn that oxygen and steroids are necessary for treating patients.

But there’s a shortage of critical care beds and oxygen in India. And the oxygen shortage caused by the surge in COVID-19 cases isn’t just affecting patients with COVID-19. Those who rely on oxygen tanks to live, due to other illnesses, are also suffering.

“We are drained. We have not seen so many fatalities in our ICU compared to other Indian ones. I get around 50 calls a day, somebody asking for beds, somebody asking for cylinders, somebody asking for drugs. We don't have anything available and patients are dying," said Dr. Piush Girdar, who is a critical care physician in New Delhi, India.

India has become the fourth country to cross the 200,000 death mark along with the U.S., Brazil and Mexico.

Dr. Ponugoti said now is the time to step up, and as chair of the India Association of Indianapolis, his organization started a fundraising effort. So far, Dr. Ponugoti said they’ve raised more than $10,000 dollars in a few days.

But he said it’s not just about money. On Thursday night, a doctor that he knows in India called him to tell him they need oxygenators.

“I couldn’t sleep last night,” Ponugoti said. “In the morning on my drive here, I spoke to the administration of St. Francis and I was fortunate to get some oxygenators donated so that I could send them to India.”

Franciscan Health donated two oxygenators on Friday.

Dr. Ponugoti said giving to others doesn’t mean anything is being taken away from America. In fact, he said he believes it’s helping to contain the pandemic.

“We are at a stage now where the pandemic is more under control, (and) our vaccines are working,” Ponugoti said. “It’s a global pandemic. If you let one country go out of control the virus will mutate and it will come back to us."

He said it’s time for the world to come together to help those in dire straits. Because if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how interconnected we are and that humans need one another to survive.

You can donate to the India Association of Indianapolis’ fundraising efforts by clicking this paypal link or mailing a check to:

India Association of Indianapolis

P.O. Box 570

Carmel, IN 46082