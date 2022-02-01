Hoosiers asked to be cautious this winter to help keep hospital beds open

With the COVID-19 surge causing a shortage of beds in many hospitals, doctors need the public to help keep beds open by being careful this winter.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers woke up to chilly temperatures and some snowflakes. And, we're expecting more of these wintery conditions this week. But with hospitals filling up with coronavirus patients, doctors want to remind you to be careful so you won't have to make an unexpected trip to see them.

Hoosiers might be excited for a taste of some winter weather, but medical professionals at Riley Hospital for Children want to remind families to be careful. Injury Prevention Coordinator Crystal O'Donnell said the most common injuries they see at Riley are car crashes and falls.

With the COVID-19 surge causing a shortage of beds in many hospitals, doctors need the public to help keep beds open because recovery from an injury is unpredictable.

"It could be bumps and bruises in a short time frame or you could have years of life-long challenges or even death from an injury," said O'Donnell.

Injuries are the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 1 and 44.

"One thing people need to keep in mind as the winter comes and it starts to snow: Make sure your sidewalks are clear," said O'Donnell.

If you're in the car, buckle up and drive the speed limit.

"If you're driving you're not always going to see how slippery the roads are. Just being very cautious. Take your time. Do not follow too closely. Go the appropriate speed based on the weather," said O'Donnell.

Don't forget if you're planning to enjoy the outdoors, be aware of your surroundings.

"In the winter months if you go outside to play, whether it is sledding or skiing, make sure you're wearing appropriate gear so you're nice and warm. Be aware of your surroundings. If you're sledding, where are you heading to? Make sure there are no fences or holes or trees you might run into," said O'Donnell.

As children head back to the classroom, make sure they have dressed appropriately.

"As kids are outside playing, I think it's important to wear multiple layers. Taking breaks between how much time they are outside and going in and warming up. Wear shoes that allow them to have traction and not slide around so much," said O'Donnell.

O'Donnell said these tips can help you and your community.